Former FWPD officer sentenced to four years in child porn, solicitation case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former Fort Wayne Police Department sergeant was sentenced on Friday to four years for soliciting sex from a student and possessing child pornography.

However, Andrew Beck will only serve two years in prison and two years on probation according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Beck pleaded guilty to child solicitation and the possession of child pornography back in April. Prosecutors dropped the dissemination of matter harmful to minors charge as part of the plea agreement.

He was arrested in 2019 for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old Wayne High School student while working as a part-time school resource officer.