Former FWPD officer sentenced in domestic battery case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former Fort Wayne Police Department officer pleaded guilty and was sentenced in a domestic battery case Thursday.

Jordan Conn pleaded guilty to domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery. He was sentenced to a one year suspended sentence and one year of probation to be served concurrently in Allen Superior Court. He also must pay $5,636 in restitution.

Conn assaulted his fiancée while he was intoxicated back in February of this year.