Fort Wayne Police Officer suspended following alleged assault

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police Officer Jordan Conn has been placed on administrative leave after prosecutors say he assaulted his Fiancée while he was intoxicated earlier this month.

Police were called just after 12:30 AM on February 5th after the woman said she was punched in the face and stomach while driving near I-69 and Illinois Rd. He then reportedly threw her phone at her and continued driving home.

Our Partners in news at ABC-21 report that the woman said they had been at dinner then went to play pool where Conn allegedly became intoxicated. She told police he fled in his squad car after finding the doors to his truck frozen shut.

Police were not able to locate Conn on the 5th but confiscated his squad car.