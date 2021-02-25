Former cop admits to assaulting wife, gets probation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former Fort Wayne Police officer who admitted to strangling his wife will spend no time in jail.

In a deal with prosecutors, Boyce Ballinger has been sentenced to one year and 183 days on probation, in addition to being banned from owning a gun or ammunition, and he’ll have to adhere to a no-contact order with his wife.

Ballinger pleaded guilty earlier this month to attacking his wife last October after a party; in exchange for pleading guilty to one count of strangulation, Allen County prosecutors dropped a charge of domestic battery.