Flu shots encouraged as more Hoosiers become sick

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s health commissioner is urging Hoosiers to get their flu shots and take other precautions amid a surge in flu-related illnesses and deaths.

RELATED: Flu activity prompts hospital, nursing home visitor restrictions

State Health Commissioner Kris Box said Monday that anyone who hasn’t received a flu shot should do so soon because the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent influenza, decrease its severity and prevent flu-related deaths.

She says residents should also wash their hands in warm, soapy water, cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing and stay at home if they’re sick.

The State Department of Health says 25 flu-related deaths had been recorded statewide by Dec. 30 during the current flu season.

Those most vulnerable to the flu include the elderly, pregnant women, young children and people with chronic illnesses or compromised immune systems.