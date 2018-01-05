Flu activity prompts hospital, nursing home visitor restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Public health officials in Allen County are recommending all area hospitals and nursing home facilities impose temporary visitation restrictions due to increased flu activity.

As of Dec. 29, 2017, the Indiana State Department of Health reports there have been nine influenza-associated deaths in Indiana this flu season. Due to a sudden rise in influenza activity, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan is recommending that healthcare facilities impose the following restrictions to help protect patients, visitors and staff:

Anyone coming into the healthcare facility seeking treatment who has cold or flu-like symptoms (such as fever, cough or muscles aches) should wear a mask while in public areas of the facility, including waiting rooms.

No visitors under the age of 18 and no visitors of any age with flu-like symptoms should be allowed to visit patients.

Visitors should be limited to two essential adults (at least 18 years of age) per patient – essential adults could include designated family members, spouse/domestic partner or spiritual counselors.

Anyone who is not allergic to the flu vaccine should be vaccinated.

McMahan says these recommendations were prompted by the severity of this year’s flu season. The most common strain of the virus reported so far this season is a version of influenza A (H3N2) which has mutated and is not a good match with the vaccine, which has proven to only be 10% to 30% effective in fighting the virus.

In the past, this strain has been linked to higher rates of hospitalization and death, especially for those at high risk for complications, which includes the very young, the elderly and those with chronic health conditions such as asthma or heart problems.

The visitor guidelines are similar to those implemented in previous years and healthcare facilities may implement stricter restrictions in certain areas as needed. Visitors should call the hospital or nursing home before arriving if they have any questions about restrictions.

“Although you may still feel ‘healthy’ and want to check on a loved one in the hospital, during that visit you could be potentially exposing them to a virus they may not be able to recover from,” McMahan said. “So during this time of increased flu activity, please call or send a card to share your good thoughts to those who are ill. And if you are sick with a fever – stay home – please don’t go to work!”

A Parkview Health spokesperson says visitor restrictions have been implemented system-wide at Parkview Health, including all hospitals and Parkview Physicians Group clinics throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.