Flowers sentenced to 85 years in 2017 murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 85 years for a 2017 murder.

The Journal Gazette reports Bryan L. Flowers, 35, was sentenced to 65 years for murder and an additional 20 years for using a gun in the death of De’Andre Voss.

Voss was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound on Dec. 23, 2017 in the 1400 block of Greene Street, near Creighton Avenue. Voss was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier, Flowers wanted a judge to dismiss his case, questioning witness testimony and whether the person seen on surveillance video possesses “the same physical characteristics.”

DNA evidence from a cigarette butt that Flowers tossed from a van near the scene linked him to the homicide.