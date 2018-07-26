Accused Fort Wayne shooter wants case dismissed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man charged with murder after DNA evidence linked him to the crime wants the judge to throw out his case, according to The Journal Gazette.

RELATED: DNA results from cigarette butt link suspect to 2017 homicide

Bryan Flowers, 34, was arrested back in April after being linked to a 2017 homicide.

De’Andre Anthony Voss was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Greene Street in December 2017. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video allegedly captured Flowers getting into a van shortly after the shooting happened, and tossing a cigarette butt on the ground. Fort Wayne police linked Flowers to the crime, but could not prove he was at the scene until the DNA evidence also linked him to the cigarette butt.

Flowers has recently filed paperwork with his lawyer asking an Allen County judge to dismiss the case. The paperwork questions witness testimony and whether the person seen on surveillance video possesses “the same physical characteristics.”

Flowers also questions information included in the probable cause affidavit, and objects to an October trial date.

Superior Court Judge Fran Gull has not ruled out any of the requests, and a pretrial conference is scheduled for September 25.