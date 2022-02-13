Five years have passed since the disappearance and murder of the Delphi girls

Delphi, Ind. (WOWO) – Abby Williams and Libby German disappeared five years ago in Delphi, Indiana, and were found dead the following day near a hiking trail in the woods.

So far, a small number of leads have come in, but no arrests have been made in the case, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Investigators have released two sketches of a suspect and recordings from Libby’s phone.

The latest lead was last December when the Indiana State Police announced they were looking for the person behind a fake online account. No word was given as to how the account was connected to the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

Anyone with information about the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German should email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call 844-459-5786.

