Five more former BAE Systems employees indicted in wire fraud case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Five more former BAE Systems employees have been indicted in the education fraud cause, according to The News-Sentinel.

This comes after a total of 15 former employees were charged with wire fraud back in January of this year. The workers were allegedly involved in a scheme to exploit a 2013 company policy that would allow employees to collect payments in advance for tuition costs.

On April 5, Brian Dunbar was the second former employee to plead guilty to wire fraud, following Latonya Smith’s plea in March. David Rinderle, Jr. also plead guilty on April 16.

Now, indicted Wednesday by a grand jury in U.S. District Court, were Aaron Boone, Denaryl Mojet, Jessica Shutt, Cynequa Relue (also known as Cynequa Warfield) and Richard Relue.

In total, about 50 former BAE Systems employees are suspected of participating in the scheme, and the alleged fraud amount now totals $687,700.

A single count of wire fraud can result in a maximum of 20 years in prison and a hefty $250,000 fine.