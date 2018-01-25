More than a dozen charged in education scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A total of 15 former employees of BAE Systems in Fort Wayne have been charged with wire fraud.

The News-Sentinel reports the group, which is part of a larger group of as many as 50 employees, were allegedly involved in a scheme to exploit a 2013 company policy that would allow employees to collect payments in advance for tuition costs.

Employees were still required to provide a tuition bill and proof that they were registered for classes, but the men and women in question allegedly used computer software to submit fraudulent documents, taking more than a quarter of a million dollars.

Federal officials told the News-Sentinel that more indictments are possible.