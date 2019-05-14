First look at Jefferson Pointe “Courtyard Makeover” project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The first rendering has been released for the Jefferson Pointe roadway project.

The “Courtyard Makeover” project aims to run a road through the middle of the outdoor mall, in an attempt to increase parking and bring in new tenants.

Monday, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved reimbursement deals for the project. RED Development will receive up to $3.5-million.

RELATED: Redevelopment Commission gives the OK for Jefferson Pointe, Sweetwater projects