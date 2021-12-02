Fire breaks out at home of man accused of murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A fire broke out at a home of a man accused of murder on Thursday morning.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Liberty Street at around 10 a.m. on a report of a house fire according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the attic.

Three people and two dogs were inside but were able to escape without injury. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Online court records reveal the fire broke out at the home of Dakota Waudby, 19, who is charged with murder following a shooting early Sunday that left one man dead.