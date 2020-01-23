Inmate sues over jail overcrowding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An inmate is suing Allen County over conditions at the County Jail.

Vincent Morris filed his lawsuit in US District Court Tuesday. The Journal Gazette reports that Morris claims the jail doesn’t provide enough beds, sometimes forcing inmates to sleep on the floor due to overcrowding; that prisoners don’t get enough recreation and exercise; and also that jail officers aren’t doing a good enough job keeping an eye on inmates and preventing things like suicide attempts or fights.

The jail’s capacity is 741 inmates, but it often houses more than 800, according to the suit.

Allen County Commissioners and Sheriff David Gladieux are listed as defendants. Morris is currently serving a nine-year sentence for armed robbery.