FBI renews call for info on Waynedale bank robber

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for more help tracking down a man who robbed a Waynedale bank late last year.

Back on Christmas Eve, a white man in a black pea coat and a white and gray Under Armour baseball hat approached a bank employee at about 8:30am, held them at gunpoint, and forced them to open the vault at the Chase Bank on Lower Huntington Road.

He made off with an unknown amount of cash in a red duffel bag. He fled through the back door of the building and got into a black van, possibly a Dodge Caravan. He’s described as having a brown or “reddish-colored” beard and mustache and is considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.