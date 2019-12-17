Father sentenced to eight years for squeezing, throwing son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to battering his 3-month-old son was sentenced to 8 years in prison Tuesday.

Tristan Frayer, 23, was sentenced to 15 years with seven years suspended according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. He was also given 172 days of jail credit and was issued a no-contact order. Frayer pleaded guilty last month to one count of battery.

RELATED: Father pleads guilty to throwing infant son

Court documents reveal Frayer, who was arrested on June 28, told police he “lost it” after the child was fussy and squeezed his son before throwing him onto a bed.

The child was treated for a skull fracture and broken ribs.