Father pleads guilty to throwing infant son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who told officers he “lost it” before squeezing his infant son and throwing him pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Tristan Frayer, 23, pleaded guilty to battery with serious bodily injury to someone younger than 14. The Journal Gazette reports that Frayer will spend eight years of a 15-year sentence in prison as part of a plea deal. Charges of felony neglect and aggravated battery were also dropped per the agreement.

Frayer was arrested on June 28 after the child’s mother returned from work and noticed the baby was fussy and wouldn’t sleep. The 3-month-old had a fractured skull, fractured ribs, a brain bleed and other injuries.

Court documents reveal that Frayer told police he “lost it” after the baby was fussy all day, throwing the child on a bed and squeezing the baby’s head.

Frayer will be sentenced next month.