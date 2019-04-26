Fatal shooting near Fort Wayne hotel ruled murder, shooter charged

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man believed to have shot and killed his stepbrother outside a hotel in February 2018 has now been charged.

Joshua Mackin, 34, fatally shot Samuel Westlake, 37, over a relationship between Westlake and Mackin’s girlfriend.

The two were seen arguing “for some time” outside the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel before Mackin shot Westlake multiple times in the head and torso.

The Journal Gazette reports Mackin was formally charged with murder and being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm. He faces sentencing enhancements for being a habitual offender and using a gun to commit the crime.

He faces more than 100 years in prison, and is set to be sentenced on May 20.