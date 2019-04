FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man’s murder trial is now underway.

34-year-old Joshua Mackin is accused of shooting Samuel Westlake to death outside a hotel in February 2018 over a relationship between Westlake and Mackin’s girlfriend.

The Journal Gazette reports the two were seen arguing “for some time” outside the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel before Mackin allegedly shot Westlake multiple times in the head and torso.

Westlake was Mackin’s stepbrother. Mackin claims he’s innocent.