Fatal motorcycle crash in Williams County leaves one dead

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Oh. (WOWO) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash happened at approximately 10:43 a.m. on County Road 9, south of County Road C in Center Township. 68-year-old Kevin D. Van Gussel of Kendallville was driving a 2007 Nissan pickup northbound on County Road 9, then turned into the path of a southbound 2004 Harley motorcycle driven by Gary R. McCarty, 50, of Bryan, Ohio.

Van Gussel suffered minor injuries. McCarty was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a helmet. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.