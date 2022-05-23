Huntington man dead after Sunday motorcycle crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man died in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash.

The Huntington County Coroner’s Office says Cameron M. Eckert, 26, was riding south on State Road 5 near Waterworks Road at 12:13 p.m. That’s when officials say he didn’t see a car going north. Eckert then turned head-on into the path of the car, ejecting him. He was wearing a helmet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was from blunt force traumatic injuries sustained in the crash, and his death has been ruled accidental.