Fatal hit-and-run suspect out on bail, raising questions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The loved ones of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last month in Fort Wayne are angry that the man who was allegedly behind the wheel is able to roam free while awaiting trial.

“How is someone who tried to evade authorities… allowed to make bail?” asks Alejandro Rodriguez, talking to our Partners in News at ABC 21. “This man hit my friend. She rolled on his hood, he braked, she rolled off. And you know what? He should have just stopped. Obviously, he didn’t. Instead of just going around her body, he proceeded to run her over, killing her instantly.”

52-year-old Samuel Lovellette has a long history of traffic infractions and is accused of the fatal crash that happened on August 25th.

Court documents say Lovellette even had his hood replaced after hitting and killing 21-year-old Keilan Moreira before he was arrested last week.