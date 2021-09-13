UPDATED: Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 52-year-old man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened late last month.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, Samuel Lovellette was taken into custody Friday evening over an August 25th crash in the 1000 block of East State Blvd. in which a woman was hit while crossing the road. She died at the scene while the vehicle that hit her kept going. Police say Lovellette, who has a long history of traffic infractions, was driving that vehicle.

Officials say Levellette is charged leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in death and obstruction of justice, both felonies.

The FWPD says they received numerous tips from the public that led to the arrest.