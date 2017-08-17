Fatal crash suspect to change plea

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A change of plea hearing has been set for a man accused of causing a double fatal crash last Christmas.

27-year-old Mickgomery Hisey of Milford was scheduled to face a jury trial in October on eight felony charges in connection with the crash. Hisey pleaded not guilty to the charges in February.

Now, after a status conference Tuesday, a new date has been set for August 31st as a change of plea hearing.

Police say Hisey was driving drunk and speeding in the area known as “Crazy Corners” in Syracuse. He was driving in the opposite lane of traffic when he hit a car head on.

Kim Conrad and Stephen Conrad the second were killed in the crash. Two others were hurt.