Syracuse man arrested on felony charges after Christmas day crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Kosciusko County officials have arrested a Syracuse man on felony charges related to a double fatality crash on Christmas day last year.

Mickgomery Hisey, 26, was released from a medical facility and arrested Wednesday by Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Deputies. Hisey is being held on a prosecutorial hold without bond, on preliminary charges of two felony counts of operating a vehicle and causing death.

Hisey’s charges stem from a head-on crash that occurred on Christmas day, December 25th, 2016, that killed Kimberly Conrad, 61, of Syracuse, along with her son, Stephen Conrad II, 32.

Stephen Conrad, 67, was driving the Conrad vehicle that was struck by Hisey, and he was also injured as a result of the crash.

In the preliminary report, police believed one vehicle was “racing” in the wrong lane right before the collision on County Road 1200 North and Syracuse / Webster Road.