National Guard solider from Fort Wayne dies at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (WOWO): An Indiana National Guard soldier and Fort Wayne native died at Fort Hood early Saturday morning.

Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner, 43, was deployed with the 38th Sustainment Brigade as an automated logistical specialist. He was one of about 250 soldiers who left for training at Fort Hood last week to prepare for deployment to Kuwait.

His cause of death is under investigation, and no further details have been released.

Boner previously served a deployment to Iraq back in 2009.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a statement, saying “Janet and I offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of Indiana’s own Mark Boner, who lost his life yesterday at Fort Hood in Texas. Throughout his military career, Sgt. 1st Class Boner was recognized for his dedication to duty, love for family, and selfless service to his country. Words cannot express the depth of sorrow I feel for his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Hoosiers around the state join me in honoring his service and contributions to our community and our country.”