Family of teen volunteer in incident with Sheriff files tort claim

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The family of the teen involved in an incident with Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux at Three Rivers Festival in July has filed a tort claim notice.

The claim was filed on Aug. 22 according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. A tort claim notice is for anyone who has a claim for a personal injury or property damage against the State of Indiana. These claims are filed with the Attorney General. However, a tort claim is not a lawsuit.

In the claim, the family is asking for monetary damages no less than $300,000 for physical pain, mental suffering, emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment and unlawful and excessive force.

In the tort claim, the victim says they stopped Gladieux after he came out of a closed area of the festival, asking for his badge that was given to VIP guests. The Sheriff said, “I am the f****** Sheriff, move out of my way.”

The victim goes on to say in the claim that the Sheriff smelled of alcohol and asked again. The Sheriff briefly showed a festival badge before pushing the victim to the ground.

Then the victim called for an officer. Gladieux then reportedly yelled at a Fort Wayne police sergeant, “He was just a f****** kid, there is not a g****** thing he can do about it.”

The victim was tested for kidney damage at a local hospital, but tests came back negative.

Gladieux was charged with misdemeanor battery by a special prosecutor in the case and must pay a $334 fine, make a public apology and complete programs for alcohol treatment and anger management through a pretrial diversion program.