Family member concerned over release of man charged in toddler’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The family of a Fort Wayne toddler who died early last year is reacting to the news that the man arrested over her death is back on the streets.

Shane Patton posted bond Wednesday and is out of jail, awaiting trial on felony neglect charges related to the January 2018 suffocation death of Jocelyn Belcher. Her aunt, Lindsey Stockman, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 she doesn’t get it:

“He took my niece’s life. He shouldn’t be free roaming doing whatever he wants.”

Stockman adds she’s worried that Patton won’t show up for his June 18th trial date, especially since he spent six months on the run before police arrested him in the first place.

“I mean it took them six months and he was in Fort Wayne, so now he has (time) to get across the country and whatever he wants and then what? Justice doesn’t get served and JoJo doesn’t get justice.”