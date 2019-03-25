Family angered by defense attorney’s firm’s social media post

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The family of a slain 2-year-old from Fort Wayne is furious after a Facebook post made by the firm of the murder case’s defense attorney.

An Allen County jury found Mitch Vanryn not guilty of murder last week in the death of Malakai Garrett, though he was found guilty of aggravated and domestic battery charges.

The firm of his defense attorney, Public Defender Randy Hammond, posted on Facebook touting that it was the second “not guilty” verdict won in the past six months, and urged anyone facing “serious criminal charges” to call them right away.

“Do they have any ethics? This disgusts me,” Malakai’s great-grandmother, Margaret Easterly, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The law firm has removed the post, apologized, and said it was not made or posted with Hammond’s approval.