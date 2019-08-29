Everything you need to know about Labor Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Labor Day is this weekend, which means many Americans have the day off. How will you spend the holiday weekend? Why does America celebrate Labor Day? Do you know the history and facts surrounding the holiday?

Labor Day is an annual celebration of people who work and what they have achieved.

According to History.com, in the 1800s, during the industrial revolution in the United States, the average American worked seven days a week and 12-hour days in order to make ends meet. Children as young as five or six-years-old worked in mills, factories, and mines across the country and earned a much smaller amount than adults who performed the same work, even though some states restricted such practices.

Many people, especially new immigrants and the poor would often have very unsafe working conditions with little access to breaks, fresh air, and sanitary facilities.

Labor unions made their first appearance in the late 18th century as the manufacturing industry replaced the agricultural industry as the main source of American employment. Unions began to organize strikes and rallies to protest their poor working conditions and try to get employers to renegotiate their pay and hours. However, many of the events became violent. In 1886, many workers and Chicago police officers were killed in the Haymarket Riot.

According to Forbes.com, on June 28, 1894, in an attempt to repair ties with American workers, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making Labor Day an official legal holiday.

Some interesting Labor Day facts:

The first Labor Day celebration in America was on Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City and was planned by the Central Labor Union.

In 1887, Oregon became the first state to declare Labor Day an official holiday.

In 1916, the eight-hour workday was established with the passing of the Adamson Act.

In 1955, the first Waffle House opened on Labor Day in Avondale Estates, Georgia.

Labor Day is also considered the “unofficial” season kickoff of the NFL as 99.44% of the time, the first official season game is the Thursday after Labor Day.

Three-day weekends make you live longer, according to Readers Digest. In a study, people who work 55 hours per week have a 33% increased risk of having a stroke over people who work 40 hours per week.

If you are looking for something to do for this upcoming holiday weekend, you will find events specific to the holiday that many people religiously attend.

The traditional Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is open from August 24-31. This event is known all over the country and is attended by thousands of people every year including celebrities. The festival features autos of all kinds for show and for auction. Many famous vehicles from time periods in history, movies, and television are often sold at the auction.

The free annual Labor Day picnic is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne. Volunteers will give out chili, hot dogs, ethnic foods, pop, water, and beer. Activities will include bingo throughout the day, face painting and the park’s splash pad will be open.

