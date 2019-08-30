Fort Wayne weekend events, August 30 – September 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –

Historic West Main Street Farmer’s Market – Friday, August 30 @ 3-8 p.m.

Stop by and treat yourself to delicious pies, teas, gluten free goodies, and fresh produce, something handmade and homemade, soaps, jams, and more!

Admission: Free

Location: 1936 W. Main Street

Johnnie Mae Farm Stand – Friday, August 30 @ 4-7 p.m.

A variety of fresh produce grown on-site will be available to local residents. Possible items for purchase include collard and mustard greens, oregano, thyme, radishes, tomatoes, sweet corn, zucchini, green beans, peppers, broccoli, cabbage, brussels sprouts and watermelon.

Admission: Free

Location: Johnnie Mae Farm Stand, 2518 Winter Street

Half Pint Alley Nights on the Porch off Calhoun – Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31 @ 4-10 p.m.

Come enjoy food, drinks, yard games and music provided by 816 Pint & Slice!

Admission: Free

Location: Pint & Slice, 816 S. Calhoun Street

Friday Nites Live – Summer Concert Series – Friday, August 30 @ 6:30-8:30 p.m.

It’s the last Friday night concert at Jefferson Pointe. This week, Good Night Gracie will take the stage. Admission is free, but seating is limited, so don’t forget to bring along a chair or blanket!

Admission: Free

Location: Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, 4130 W. Jefferson Boulevard

Fort Wayne TinCaps Baseball – Friday, August 30 @ 7:05 p.m.

It’s the last weekend of the season for the Fort Wayne TinCaps! In addition to Friday’s game, you can cheer on the Fort Wayne TinCaps this Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 6:05 p.m.

Admission: Tickets start at $6

Location: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

Botanical Roots Concert Series 2019 – Friday, August 30 @ 8:30-11 p.m.

Concerts are held rain or shine in the Outdoor Terrace Garden. Seating is limited, so bring your own chair. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Mad Anthony Brewing. This week, Brave the Sea will take the stage. This is a Celtic Punk band from Ohio.

Admission: $6 General Admission, children 12 and younger are free

Location: Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun Street

8th Annual Run ‘N Wine – Saturday, August 31 @ 9-10:30 a.m.

It’s Satek Winery’s 8th annual team-up with Shape Up Steuben for a 5K run/walk and 10K run. Live music after the race, and as always, free wine tasting!

Admission: $30

Location: Satek Winery, 6208 N. Van Guilder Road (Fremont)

Fort Wayne’s Farmer’s Outdoor Market – Saturday, August 31 @ 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

ou will find a wide mix of fresh produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, jams, milk, cheese, teas, coffees, honey, syrups, natural bath products, crafts, and much more.

Admission: Free

Location: Corner of Wayne & Barr Streets

T’ai Chi on the Plaza – Saturday, August 31 @ 10 a.m.

Take part in the last T’ai Chi on the Plaza classes of the season in downtown Fort Wayne. With its low-impact, slow-motion exercises, T’ai Chi can be easily adapted for anyone at any skill level. Bring a water bottle, and a friend!

Admission: Free

Location: Allen County Public Library Plaza, 900 Library Plaza

MC50 at Clyde Theatre – Saturday, August 31 @ 7 p.m.

The origins of MC5 can be traced to the friendship (and basement jam sessions) of guitarists Wayne Kramer and Fred Smith. A promising beginning earned them a 1969 Rolling Stone cover and a reputation for energetic, polemical live performances – one of which was recorded as their debut album “Kick Out the Jams.” Today, Kramer celebrates the 50th anniversary of the album with world-tour MC50 headlined by a line-up of special guests.

Admission: $30-$35

Location: Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road

Pat Metheny Side Eye Tour 2019 – Saturday, August 31 @ 7 p.m.

Grammy Award winning jazz guitarist and composer, Pat Metheny is bringing his mastery of the instrument to the Sweetwater Pavilion. His style incorporates elements of progressive and contemporary jazz, Latin, fusion, and a world of influences that he’s collected throughout his distinguished career.

Admission: $27.50-$67.50

Location: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 US Hwy 30 West

Comedy Night with B.T. – Saturday, August 31 @ 7:15 and 9:45 p.m.

B.T. has performed in 49 states, made numerous television appearances that led to being a series regular on The Sci-Fi Channel’s “Black Scorpion” and a major role in the HBO movie “Suckers”. B.T. continues to perform at a high level and frequently tours the country on “The All Laughs Matter Comedy Tour” as a member of The Black Pack featuring comedians Billy D. Washington and Vince Morris.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (7:15 show); $20 in advance, $25 at the door (9:45 show)

Location: Fort Wayne Comedy Club, 2104 S. Calhoun Street

Open Acoustic Jam – Sunday, Sept. 1 @ 5-8 p.m.

These jams are open to players of all skill levels, and guitarists of all ages are encouraged to attend. Hang out, exchange ideas, share songs and have fun!

Admission: Free

Location: Sweetwater, 5501 US Hwy 30 West