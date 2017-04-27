Elkhart County judge considering re-sealing Amber Pasztor records

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Elkhart County judge is wondering if he can “unring” a bell caused by the unsealing of records on Amber Pasztor and the two children she’s accused of killing.

RELATED: Amber Pasztor formally charged with murder

A decision on re-sealing certain records in her case will be held in the coming weeks, according to the Elkhart Truth.

The request comes after the Department of Child Services released a multitude of documents relating to Pasztor’s history with child care workers, her mental health, and investigations that have taken place since her arrest in Elkhart. Her court case remains sealed, but Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker says the DCS records should not have been released.

In the meantime, Pasztor will undergo a third mental competency exam. The results of that exam will be discussed in court on June 12. Pasztor has openly admitted to killing 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor, but a judge has ordered the exam process be completed before she can be declared competent enough to enter a plea.

RELATED: Amber Pasztor’s second mental competency exam complete