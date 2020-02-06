Electric Works to announce anchor tenant on February 13

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): The anchor tenant for the Electric Works Project has been secured, and next Thursday, Project developers, local officials and representatives of the anchor tenant will make the formal announcement.

Electric Works is a mixed-use district of innovation, energy and culture, developed as a public/private partnership between RTM Ventures and the City of Fort Wayne. A redevelopment and reuse of the former General Electric campus in downtown Fort Wayne, Electric Works includes 39 acres, 18 historic buildings and more than 1.2 million square feet of space for office, educational, innovation, retail, residential, hotel and entertainment uses. More information is at the Electric Works website.