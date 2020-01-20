Electric Works seeks extension to finalize new anchor tenant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s Electric Works project may have found its big anchor tenant… but it depends on whether or not the developers will be granted even more time to get the project rolling.

According to the News-Sentinel, RTM Ventures sent a letter to officials on Friday notifying them that the developers had secured a letter of intent from a company that wants to lease 200,000 square feet of space to relocate its headquarters to Fort Wayne. That company hasn’t yet been identified.

RTM says the catch is they’d need the mixed-use project’s paperwork and closing deadlines pushed back a third time, to April 30th and June 30th respectively.

There’s no word yet on if the City will grant that request.