Electric Works supporters launch online petition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An online petition has been launched to voice support for Fort Wayne’s Electric Works project.

As questions continue to linger over the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission pulling public funding from the project, a group of supporters has launched a petition on Change.org encouraging the community to continue supporting it.

Mayor Tom Henry told WOWO News last week that the city backed out due to concerns about the project’s feasibility; that’s a fear that developers RTM Ventures say is invalid.