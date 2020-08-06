Council seeks answers on Electric Works termination

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council is hoping the city’s Redevelopment Commission can shed some light on what happened with the sudden termination of the public funding contract with the Electric Works project, and what happens next.

In a letter you can read below, eight of the nine Council members ask for more transparency on the process the Commission took to terminate the deal earlier this week, as well as whether or not the city will continue to work with RTM Ventures in the future or if there is a plan to recover public dollars spent so far.

Elec Works Letter Aug 5 2020 by Saige Driver on Scribd

The only Council member who didn’t sign the letter is Jason Arp, who sits on the Commission.

The developer says they hope to continue working on the project.