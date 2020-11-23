EACS to extend virtual learning for grades 7-12

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): East Allen County Schools will extend virtual learning for students in grades 7-12 through Friday, Dec. 4.

RELATED: EACS to move to virtual learning Wednesday for grades 7-12

EACS says they are optimistic students would return to in person learning on Monday, Dec. 7. The extension comes a week after the district announced that virtual learning would be in place through tomorrow ahead of Thanksgiving break. Officials say they hope there will be a decrease in the spread of COVID-19 prior to students returning to school.

Elementary students in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth grade will continue with in-person learning at this time.