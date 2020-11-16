EACS to move to virtual learning Wednesday for grades 7-12

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): East Allen County Schools is moving all students in grades 7-12 to virtual learning starting Wednesday, Nov. 18 through Tuesday, Nov. 24.

EACS says they plan on students returning to return for in-person classes on Monday, Nov. 30 after Thanksgiving Break. The district says this is due to an influx of positive COVID-19 cases. Officials add that this move is also based on the need for substitutes and the district’s inability to cover all of the classrooms.

Custodians will deep clean and sanitize the buildings. All extra-curricular activities expected to continue as scheduled.

Elementary students from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade will continue with in-person learning for the time being.