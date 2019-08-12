EACS students start school year off at two new schools

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – East Allen County Schools (EACS) students are heading back to class today, and some students are attending brand new schools.

New Haven Intermediate and New Haven Junior High are two new schools within the EACS district.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report New Haven Intermediate includes grades 3-6th. 7th and 8th graders now join 9-12th graders at the high school.

EACS held ribbon-cutting ceremonies earlier this month for the new schools.

