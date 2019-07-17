EACS to show off new, renovated buildings next month

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): East Allen County Schools officials will be showing off new and upgraded schools early next month.

The Journal Gazette reports that ribbon-cutting ceremonies have been set for New Haven Intermediate School on August 8th at 4:15pm and New Haven Junior-Senior High School on August 9th at 3:30pm.

The Intermediate school has moved to a new location on Homestead Drive, while the high school has been expanded to make room for 7th and 8th-grade students.

Both ribbon cuttings are open to the public, and back-to-school nights will take place after each.