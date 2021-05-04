EACS board to discuss continuing COVID-19 safety rules

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): East Allen County Schools may continue using COVID-19 safety precautions for the next school year.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, the school board will talk about carrying over practices like mask-wearing and social distancing into the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year, as well as leaving room for the superintendent to make adjustments.

That’s similar to a move Northwest Allen County Schools made recently.

Tonight’s EACS School Board meeting starts at 6:30 pm and will be held both online and in person.