Drug bust nabs man awaiting murder trial

By Darrin Wright -
(Photo Supplied/Allen County Jail)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man awaiting trial on murder charges was arrested after a drug raid in Fort Wayne Thursday.

25-year-old Hozyfa Sultan was arrested after police searched a home on Margaret Avenue, a couple of blocks south of W State Blvd, and found marijuana, cocaine, and two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

Four other adults inside the home were charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

Sultan is awaiting trial in March for a shooting that happened on Plaza Drive in October 2015. He was ordered released from jail because, according to state law, too much time had passed between his arrest and trial.

