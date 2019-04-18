Drivers raise questions about safety on FWCS buses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A few Fort Wayne Community School bus drivers have come forward to say they’re concerned about student safety.

Driver Jennifer O’Herron tells Fort Wayne’s NBC says she tried to warn her bosses of increasing violent incidents on her bus, but she was ignored.

“They bully you into silence, they bully you to just get on a bus, shut up, and drive.”

O’Herron says in one incident a boy on her bus was threatened by several students.

Former FWCS bus supervisor Julie Logsdon, who also drove a bus for years, says violent incidents on FWCS buses are more common than you think.

“If parents had any idea how many weapons they were pulling off these buses, they would never let their kids ride,” Logsdon says.

FWCS COO Charles Cammack Jr. says there is no such “shut up and drive” policy, and says any drivers concerned about safety should report it.

“I supervise transportation, my door is always open. If people tell the truth and they are trying to do the best for kids they don’t need to fear for their jobs.”

The question of school bus safety has come up increasingly after an incident in February when a Northrup High School student got off a bus and fired a gun into the air. Nobody was hurt in that case.