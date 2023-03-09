Driver of crash that killed Master Trooper Bailey charged with murder

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Terry D. Sands II will face a charge of murder and multiple other charges related to the crash that killed Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey.

A release from the DeKalb County prosecuting attorney says that Sands is alleged to have knowingly or intentionally turned his car directly towards Bailey, which resulted in the trooper being struck and killed.

Bailey was out of his car on I-69, south of Auburn, on March 3, when he attempted to de-escalate a police chase, with Sands fleeing from a Fort Wayne Police Department officer.

Sands now faces charges of Murder, Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 2 Felony), Operating With a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death (Level 4 Felony), and Resisting Law Enforcement (A Misdemeanor).