Driver in deadly hit-and-run crash pleads guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who ran from a deadly hit-and-run crash last year pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

Justin Votaw pleaded guilty to five counts of leaving the scene of a crash according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The fiery crash on West Jefferson Boulevard near Swinney Park killed Jonny Tracy, 23, and Alisa Arseneau, 24 on Feb. 20, 2017. Three others were hospitalized.

Court records show Votaw was driving a friend’s BMW when he struck Tracy’s Volkswagen Jetta. The Jetta went sideways around a curve and struck oncoming traffic. That’s when the BMW struck the Jetta again, causing the Jetta to burst into flames.

Votaw will have a sentencing on May 11.