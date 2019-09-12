Downs named Superintendent of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An area educator has been named 2020 Indiana State Superintendent of the Year.

The Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents has named Dr. Phil Downs of Southwest Allen County Schools as the latest to receive the honor.

Downs has been Superintendent of SACS since 2014 and has been working in education since 1989. He’ll receive his award on December 5th in Indianapolis.

It’s the second time in recent years an area educator has been given the honor: Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson was named Superintendent of the Year in 2017.