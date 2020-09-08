Doctors say man accused of killing mother in 2018 competent to stand trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man who claimed he was possessed by demons and Adolf Hitler when he allegedly killed his mother two years ago is competent to stand trial according to doctors.

This comes after Jason Steiss, 36, was ruled incompetent to stand trial last year in the beating death of his mother. The Journal Gazette reports that doctors at the state hospital where Steiss is in Logansport filed a report detailing his competency in Allen Superior Court.

Now, a judge must decide if Steiss is competent to stand trial.

Steiss is charged with murder in the Oct. 24, 2018 beating death of Joy Steiss, 64.

Steiss’ attorney argued in court documents that he has had mental health problems for years prior to his mother’s death.