Suspect who claims he was “possessed by demons” ruled incompetent to stand trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has ruled a Fort Wayne man incompetent to stand trial.

Jason Steiss, 35, told police that he was possessed by demons and Adolf Hitler when he allegedly attacked his mother.

The Journal Gazette reports an order signed last week by Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent states Steiss “lacks the ability to assist counsel in his defense.” Steiss was ordered into the custody of the Indiana Family and Social Service Administration Mental Health Division.

He’s charged with murder in the Oct. 24 strangulation death of 64-year-old Joy Steiss.

His lawyer argued in court documents Steiss had battled mental health problems for years before the alleged attack and “has been under a guardianship for mental health reasons.” Doctors were appointed to examine him.