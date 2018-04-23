DNA results from cigarette butt link suspect to 2017 homicide

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man was arrested after being linked to a 2017 homicide, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Bryan Flowers, 34 of Fort Wayne, faces charges of murder and firearm used in commission of an offense in connection with the death of De’Andre Anthony Voss.

Voss was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Greene Street on December 23, 2017. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: UPDATE: Two weekend shooting victims identified

Although suspect information wasn’t immediately available, court documents report surveillance video captured the suspect pulling out a handgun and shooting Voss in the head.

The video footage then shows the suspect getting into a van and tossing a cigarette butt onto the ground.

The Fort Wayne Police Department linked Flowers to the van, but could not prove he was at the crime scene until DNA evidence also linked him to the cigarette butt.

Flowers will appear in an Allen County Courtroom Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.