Discipline charges filed against former Adams County judge

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against a former Adams County judge.

Four counts of misconduct were filed against former Adams Superior Court Judge Patrick R. Miller related to 2020 judicial campaign activities during work hours. Miller has 20 days to file an answer to the charges if he so desires.

The commission alleges that Miller engaged in campaign activities and allowed staff to also do so during work hours. They cite that Miller did not take reasonable measures to ensure a staff member did not use court facilities or resources or work during court hours on a campaign for judicial office. Miller also discussed the distribution of a political campaign sign with an individual who had a pending case before him after a court session while Miller was still on the bench.

The Indiana Supreme Court has the final say on if any misconduct occurred. This includes a dismissal of charges, the acceptance or rejection of a disciplinary agreement between the Commission and Miller, the appointment of a panel of judges to conduct a public hearing, imposing a fine or imposing sanctions such as a reprimand, suspension or a permanent ban on holding judicial office in the state of Indiana.

The 10-page case can be read here.